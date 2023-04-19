Martin Luther King lead a march to Montgomery seeking justice.

A peaceful march.

The march stalled at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. Alabama forces blocked these peaceful marchers with mounted troops, dogs, and officers with batons The massive law enforcement presence beat the marchers, arrested some, hospitalized many. This was a catalyst. The Alabama police passed the Voting Rights Act.

Tennessee now has its moment. Three legislators speaking against the failure to pass gun control measures were threatened with expulsion. Two young male Black legislators members were expelled. The one white woman was not. Expelled for speaking the truth. The truth that gun regulation was needed especially due to the mass shooting in Tennessee; something has to be done to control access to guns.

This is the face of the Republican Party.

How does this impact Montana? We are not the south. There are no bills seeking to regulate guns, heaven forbid. But ask yourself, why not? Even the majority of Republicans agree we need some regulation of firearms. We live at a time when, the next shooting in a public space is not a question of whether but when.

Perhaps tomorrow.

There is a broader issue. Basically should the Legislature listen to its constituents? Elected to a super majority, does that mean that the Legislature has a “mandate” to do whatever it wants ? Or did voters cast ballots to support the issues posed by the Republican candidates, voting for them on issues they ran on? Smaller government, lower taxes. Those were the central issues the Republican super majority was elected on. Across Montana red signs were posted: Republicans will protect your children; Republicans will protect your freedom.

We now are in the final third portion of this legislative session. What are we seeing? Are the legislative policies that our representatives are advancing at all close to the platforms the super majority ran on?

Did you hear Republican candidates tell the voters they would advance restrictions on health care, especially women’s health care? Did they say they would vote to strip you of your privacy rights?

Did you hear your Republican candidates tell you that they would work to prevent your physician from telling you about health care needs based on the physician’s moral beliefs? So, if you have a terminal illness, a religious conservative doctor holding the belief that suffering is a path to God, does not have to tell you about options to handle pain, how you want to die? Did they tell you that?

Did the Republicans tell you that they wanted to dismantle the independent third branch of government? To strip you of your voting rights to elect Supreme Court Justices and transfer those rights to a governor so he could appoint partisan justices to the Court?

Did they tell you that they would propose to appoint sheriffs as the ultimate law enforcement in your county, bypassing all of the city, state and federal authorities? Or that they would authorize a small number of citizens to impanel a grand jury which would be unregulated either by law or by any Judge or County Attorney and whose conduct would be the equivalent of an Inquisition?

This is the Republican agenda, once they got to Helena and into power. Did they ever tell you this?

Of course they did not. They did not because they knew, were they to speak this truth they would never be elected to their super majority.

This was a fraud. Running on a set of policies, hiding the actual intent of how power would be exercised once it was achieved is a fraud. It is called a switch and bait. Say one thing, do another.

Remember this at the next election. If your Republican representative did not tell you honestly what they intended to do once in power, hold them responsible for this deceit. Don’t vote for them again. Don’t fund them. Don’t support them.

They lied to you. Don’t embolden them by voting for them ever again.

Look at Tennessee. This discrimination is the face of the Republican Party. Do you want to be a part of that face?

I don’t think so.