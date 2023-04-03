Over the next several years we are going to hear lots about walls. Lots of words have already been spoken about walls. Most are actually about immigration of course, but the proxy is WALLS.

Perhaps the most familiar words about walls is the Robert Frost description of walls in his piece, “Mending Wall.” Those of us who were taught poetry and writing in the '50s and '60s remember his words: “Good fences make good neighbors.” When the Trump administration wanted to build walls, this was a go-to quote. Mike Pence and others referred to it as a justification for the government’s desire to build a wall along the U.S./Mexican border. As though building a wall would solve all of the immigration problems in America.

Yet the line from the Frost quote is not the point of the poem. Instead the poem speaks to how walls create unnecessary barriers to keep things in or out. The line we should be remembering is that there is something that does not like walls.

The history of walls writes a script which is not very promising. China built a “ Great Wall” intended to keep the Mongol people out. Nice historical feature for tourists but it never accomplished what was intended, to keep people out. In our times, it is the Berlin Wall which we recall most specifically. In 1961 East Germany, confounded by its citizens running to the west, built a wall to “ keep out westerns from coming into the Soviet controlled east.” Of course, that was not the reason. It was to keep those in the east from running to the west. It did not work. While many were shot trying to go over the wall, no one was shot going from west to east.

The last administration was not the first one of recent Republican administrations which addressed the thought of building a wall between the United States and Mexico, to keep out immigrants. Ronald Reagan when president was encouraged to build such a wall. He rejected the idea, asking why would he authorize the construction of such a barrier between our friends to the south?

Now we are about to hear lots about walls on the southern border again. Congressman Rosendale has often spoken about the need for a wall along the southern border to deal with the immigration crisis and with the drug crisis. Does building a wall address immigration? As to drugs which many enter the United States, almost all come in by vehicles crossing the border at established checkpoints. Building a wall has nothing to do with keeping out drugs; that can only be accomplished by stricter enforcement at border crossings.

Let’s consider immigration which this is all about. I do not have any real insight into how to deal with the immigration crisis. We have people at our borders, responding to our promise to others of a safe place as they flee tyrants and seek asylum. That is the issue.

No profound solutions. But just imagine yourself, fleeing from a tyrannical government, seeking asylum somewhere. Would you not go toward a place which offers a promise of asylum? Of course you would.

What is next? I offer only the Golden Rule: treat others as you would want to be treated. So what would you hope for? A country which would offer you the sanctuary you were seeking. Or course. And on what terms? Learning the language, learning the culture, learning the history? Of course. Becoming employed? Often the first reason for seeking another life, yes!

This country of ours needs additional employees and we are confronted with people wanting to come and share in the American dream. Remember our own personal histories. Aren’t we all immigrants even if generations removed?

A wall will never resolve this problem. Only real conversations about the aspirations of people coming here seeking a safe haven and our promise of asylum for those fleeing the tyranny of other places will work to address this issue.

Consider two thoughts, the first from Frost, quoted above and the second from Ronald Reagan: “ Mr. Gorbachev tear down that wall!”