Rocky Mountain Development Council is still providing for seniors

The world has changed tremendously in a very short time due to the novel coronavirus. Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. (Rocky), with reduced staffing, is still hard at work providing for our communities’ seniors. While most of our facilities are closed to the public and many staff members are working from their homes, Meals on Wheels is preparing and delivering meals to seniors age 60 and over Monday through Friday. COVID-19 forced us to close congregate meals at our senior centers temporarily, but our kitchens increased their capacity to provide more home delivered meals during this crisis. If you – or a family member – are in need of a meal, please contact us. Our suggested donation is $5, but we never turn any seniors away for inability to pay.
The Area IV Agency on Aging, a Rocky program, is managing a group of volunteers who are purchasing groceries for seniors who cannot leave their homes due to health, transportation and other barriers. Please contact us if you do not feel safe or cannot get out to shop for your groceries and other supplies. Area IV volunteers are also reaching out by telephone to seniors served by Rocky for check-ins and human contact to counter the social isolation caused by COVID-19. These calls also assess any unmet needs seniors may have in order to inform Rocky services.
Like any human service agency during this time of crisis, Rocky constantly adapts what it does by providing demand-responsive services. In the event local hospitals become overwhelmed, Area IV employees will assist hospital discharge workers to transition seniors and people with disabilities from the hospitals to their homes. Area IV professional resource specialists can also help seniors find community resources on topics such as transportation, home health and housing. In addition to serving individuals 60 and older, Area IV also provides information and assistance, and long-term care services to people with disabilities. In fact, our Long Term Care Local Ombudsman employees are still advocating for residents of nursing homes and assisted living centers. Area IV needs more volunteers to help us meet expectations during these hard times. If you would like to help us address these needs, please call Rocky and let us know you want to volunteer.
Rocky also is proud to provide safe, healthy homes that are affordable to residents. We have rental apartments available to seniors at Eagle Manor, Ptarmigan and Pheasant Glen Residences in Helena.
Rocky has been helping the seniors of Montana communities since the beginning of our operations in 1965.
Call 406-447-1680 for more information.
Lori Ladas is the executive director of Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.