Rocky Mountain Development Council is still providing for seniors

The world has changed tremendously in a very short time due to the novel coronavirus. Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. (Rocky), with reduced staffing, is still hard at work providing for our communities’ seniors. While most of our facilities are closed to the public and many staff members are working from their homes, Meals on Wheels is preparing and delivering meals to seniors age 60 and over Monday through Friday. COVID-19 forced us to close congregate meals at our senior centers temporarily, but our kitchens increased their capacity to provide more home delivered meals during this crisis. If you – or a family member – are in need of a meal, please contact us. Our suggested donation is $5, but we never turn any seniors away for inability to pay.

The Area IV Agency on Aging, a Rocky program, is managing a group of volunteers who are purchasing groceries for seniors who cannot leave their homes due to health, transportation and other barriers. Please contact us if you do not feel safe or cannot get out to shop for your groceries and other supplies. Area IV volunteers are also reaching out by telephone to seniors served by Rocky for check-ins and human contact to counter the social isolation caused by COVID-19. These calls also assess any unmet needs seniors may have in order to inform Rocky services.