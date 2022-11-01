Robert Farris-Olsen: Laura Smith is ready for the responsibility

Serving Helena in the Montana House of Representatives for the past four years has been a great honor. As everyone knows, I am not seeking re-election and am stepping away from politics, for now. I am excited to spend more time with my four and six-year old kids, provide more support at home, and focus on affecting change through my career.

I fought hard to make our community’s voices heard, and it is time for me to pass the torch to my friend Laura Smith. Laura — a working mother of two — is a former federal prosecutor and Deputy Director of Montana’s state health department. I know she is hard-working, experienced, and ready for the responsibility of representing Helena’s west side.

Over the past several years, I have seen Laura testify before the legislature on a variety of issues across sessions, including supporting bills to help protect kids from abuse and neglect, keep lead out of school water systems, and to increase access to childcare, among other important health and human services issues. She was successful in those endeavors, and I’m confident she’ll continue to fight for Montana’s families.

There couldn’t be a better candidate for Helena’s west side. If I did not believe in Laura’s potential as our next Representative, I would not be supporting her. Unlike many first year Legislators, Laura will hit the ground running, and be an effective advocate for change.

In her career, Laura successfully worked across the aisle in support of everyday Montanans. And, she will take that experience to the legislature to work to with members from both sides of the aisle to protect our shared way of life. This is especially true with respect to the independence of our judiciary. Last session, I watched as our district courts, and supreme court, were under attack. It took extraordinary work to ensure that they remained non-partisan. Based on Laura’s prosecutorial work, I know she understands the value of an independent judiciary that can hold everyone — both Democrats and Republicans — accountable without the influence of politics.

I hope you will join me in supporting Laura to ensure our community continues to have a representative that cares about Helena’s families, public lands, and government accountability.

Thank you so much for your support in the past — it was an exciting journey working as District 79’s representative.

We are fortunate that Laura is eager to continue our work and is prepared to make the most of her time as Representative.