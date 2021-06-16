Rivers are Montana's lifeblood

An open letter to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, and Gov. Greg Gianforte:

Montana businesses urge you to reintroduce and pass the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act to safeguard Montana’s future.

Clean water and free-flowing streams ensure the future of Montana’s communities, our robust agricultural and outdoor recreation economies, our jobs and a healthy environment.

The state’s rivers and streams provide more than just places to play or vital habitat for our cherished fish and wildlife species. These waterways fuel almost every aspect of Montana’s economy. They are a shared asset that crosses demographics, geographic boundaries and economic sectors.

Our rivers provide livelihoods for our guides and outfitters, water our farms and ranches, and are a major driver for our $7.1 billion outdoor recreation industry. They support the high quality of life and outdoor amenities that bring new businesses to the state while motivating families to stay and students to find a way back. They are an integral part of Montana, and they deserve the attention and care that any major economic asset would warrant.