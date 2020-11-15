Rising to the challenge

As we face the mounting uncertainties of today’s world, many have found that acts of supporting one another help to lessen our anxiety and create a sense of hope. Last March and April, when some places of work were confronted with temporary closures and even layoffs, we saw an increase in food uncertainty in our community and as a result, so many of you stepped forward to support our neighbors in need. You made access to food through these last eight months possible for anyone who needs it.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have also had to rethink how we serve those needing food assistance, adjust how we work with one another and change how we accept donations. Out of safety for our customers, volunteers, donors and staff, we halted our food drives and are asking the community not to organize food drives or give food donations. While food drives have typically provided 20% of the food we distribute and our community’s involvement is essential in getting food to our neighbors in need, the process of receiving, sorting and handling so many food items makes it hard to keep good safety practices in place. This is why we are now asking our supporters to join our virtual food drives, organize a fund drive or make a financial donation. With this financial support, we can purchase at lower prices and stretch your dollar further.