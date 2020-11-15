Rising to the challenge

As we face the mounting uncertainties of today’s world, many have found that acts of supporting one another help to lessen our anxiety and create a sense of hope. Last March and April, when some places of work were confronted with temporary closures and even layoffs, we saw an increase in food uncertainty in our community and as a result, so many of you stepped forward to support our neighbors in need. You made access to food through these last eight months possible for anyone who needs it.
During this time, the number of food assistance services provided is 23% higher than the number of comparable services provided a year ago. The need for food assistance is increasing, with an average of 95 new households coming to Helena Food Share each month.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have also had to rethink how we serve those needing food assistance, adjust how we work with one another and change how we accept donations. Out of safety for our customers, volunteers, donors and staff, we halted our food drives and are asking the community not to organize food drives or give food donations. While food drives have typically provided 20% of the food we distribute and our community’s involvement is essential in getting food to our neighbors in need, the process of receiving, sorting and handling so many food items makes it hard to keep good safety practices in place. This is why we are now asking our supporters to join our virtual food drives, organize a fund drive or make a financial donation. With this financial support, we can purchase at lower prices and stretch your dollar further.
Again, our community has already stepped forward to help in new and surprising ways.
This coming week, we hope you will hear a lot about the Turkey Challenge on Nov. 20. For the past nine years, we have partnered with the Lewis & Clark Library to host one day where the community brings turkeys for us to share with all the ingredients for a full holiday meal with those in need. For many in the Helena area, this has become a yearly tradition and a way to share the holiday spirit. As with the food drives and food donations during the pandemic, we have also taken our Turkey Challenge virtual!
Rather than buying a turkey and bringing it to the library, we ask that you donate funds on our website – helenafoodshare.org – to purchase turkeys and all the sides for a traditional Thanksgiving or Christmas meal. Donations made on the day of the challenge will be matched up to $5,000 by our wonderful sponsor, Cochrane Insurance, doubling your gift.
We will be on the radio, TV, our website and Facebook throughout the day, updating everyone with our progress. Included will be highlights of individual fundraising challenges that area businesses and organizations have invited their employees and members to a part of, all to help us reach our goal of providing 2,500 holiday meals. It will be a day of celebrating what makes Helena such a special community.
Also this year, our friends at the Town Pump Charitable Foundation are matching all gifts in November, up to $40,000, making this is an extra-special time to make an impact in our community.
Now that Thanksgiving is just around the corner, the board and staff of Helena Food Share want to thank all of you who have risen to the challenge of this year in support of your neighbors. Whether it is through one of our virtual food drives, the Kid Pack or Turkey Challenges, or through our Hunger Hero or yearly sponsorship programs, you are helping to create a hunger-free community. That’s the kind of inspiration that builds hope in 2020.
Helena Food Share serves our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.
Bruce Day is the executive director of Helena Food Share.
