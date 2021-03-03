Right to Work harms America

This dynamic also applies to the likes of Google, Facebook and Amazon, who have resisted unionization. Their public reason is that they depend on innovation. But their real purpose is probably different. While such tech workers make envious salaries compared to almost everybody else, academic research shows that, in fact, those workers are underpaid. How so? Well, ask yourself: if a worker at Facebook wants to work at another social media company, where does she go? If a worker in search at Google wants to work elsewhere, who’s Google’s main competition? What about the online retail worker at Amazon? In other words, unions might bring to the public’s attention not only the relatively suppressed salaries of the workers of “FANG” companies but the monopolistic positions of those entities, leading to anti-trust action and company breakups.