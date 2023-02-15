A misguided bill currently before the state Legislature, listed as LC2215, states "Science instruction may not include subject matter that is not scientific fact." And so on.

This absurd, perhaps even potentially perilous, bill was introduced by Mr. Daniel Emrich (R-District 11). Passing it would severely hamstring Montana students and teachers. The approach to teaching required in the bill is profoundly outdated.

Noble Prize winner in chemistry, Thomas Cech, of CU Boulder wrote: "We use whatever techniques are required to really delve into questions about how nature works." Techniques mean the processes of science.

Science is far more than a collection of “facts.” Students should learn that science is primarily a process of investigative discovery, of inquiry, through properly controlled experiments and observations — processes. It is a way of knowing about natural-world phenomena and indeed the universe. Scientific “facts” may be modified as we learn more. They often don’t particularly wear well.

Scientific research and observation generate data (evidence) for further exploration and the development of new hypotheses, principles, theories and yes, on rare occasions, even laws. For example: The laws of thermodynamics, Mendel's laws of inheritance and Newton's laws of motion. There are not many laws in science. Do they count as “facts”?

There are numerous scientific theories that this bill might require not to be taught.

A theory is not a guess or hunch but is constructed upon copious scientific evidence that has been constantly confirmed to develop a well-substantiated explanation of natural phenomena. Examples: All living organisms are composed of one or more cells, the atomic theory, the germ theory and the theory of evolution. Theories are based on ideas that can be tested. Scientists use several techniques to develop a theory.

The core of what students need to know about science is the process of scientific inquiry. This is how we develop the landscape of scientific knowledge and yes, of course, students benefit from learning the important aspects of a discipline. But teach only the “facts” — come on.

Memorizing and restating “facts” only would leave Montana students way behind in their knowledge and appreciation of science as a process. This bill shows a lack of understanding about teaching science and passing it could contribute to a dislike and distrust of science in general. This happens even now. For example, look at the all-too-common misunderstanding of science by denial and even fear of COVID-19 vaccines. Our understanding of a virulent virus was modified in light of new evidence — a process. That continues.

With new data and interpretation, old ideas are replaced or supplemented by newer ones; that is, scientific knowledge is open to revision in light of new experimental or observational evidence. Students should understand science as a self-correcting, ever-evolving process of problem-solving (see the Nature of Science by the National Association of Science Teachers for sources and details).

Mr. Emerich, please let the students spend their time learning scientific methods, observing nature and conducting experiments: not memorizing reputed “facts.” Let them appreciate and enjoy science as a process. Make science classrooms, labs and field trips experiential. Kids enjoy active, hands-on exploration and learning that fosters a better understanding and appreciation of science.

It works.