Richard Ready: Climate change is expensive

Helena set a record this summer. On 54 days, the temperature was 90 degrees or higher. Since 2010, Helena has averaged 36 90-degree-plus days per year. Before 1950, the average was 11 per year. Montana is getting hotter. The heat is not just uncomfortable, it is hurting Montana’s economy.

For example, agriculture accounts for 5% of Montana’s economy and over two-thirds of Montana’s exports. Increased heat causes soil to dry out faster, hurting crop and forage production. The flash drought of 2017 caused crop yields to fall by one-half to two-thirds in parts of eastern Montana. This year, Montana ranchers have had to cull cattle because of drought and high hay prices. This doesn’t just hurt farmers and ranchers – it hurts the communities that rely on farm and ranch income.

Our outdoor recreation economy creates 10% of Montana’s jobs. Higher stream temperatures and decreased flows result in fishing restrictions and closures, contribute to algae blooms, and contributed to a multi-week closure of the Yellowstone River in 2016. The snow sports season has been getting shorter. And a longer and more severe smoke season keeps people from visiting Montana. A recent report on the outdoor recreation economy estimates that climate change will cause a loss of 11,000 jobs and $281 million in income in Montana by 2050.

The list of economic impacts goes on. Earlier snowpack runoff means there is less water available for irrigation and towns. Drier forests are burning more, requiring millions in suppression costs, causing millions in health care costs, and destroying valuable timber. And extreme weather, like the rain-on-snow event that caused the 2022 Yellowstone River flood, is becoming more common.

There are no comprehensive estimates of the total impact of climate change on Montana’s economy. However, national studies find that climate change will permanently reduce economic output and income by 5-10% over the next 50-70 years. In contrast, the Great Recession of 2008 caused an annual economic contraction of “only” 2.6%, and only for one year. Unchecked climate change will be the permanent equivalent of two to four Great Recessions.

But studies find that we can avoid the worst climate change impacts at a cost of 1-3% of economic output — a relative bargain. The investments needed to transition to a low-carbon economy will cost money but will, on balance, create new jobs.

How do we get individuals and businesses to make this transition? Recent federal legislation provides significant funding for low-carbon infrastructure and incentives for renewable energy production and efficiency improvements. But federal expenditures and tax breaks alone are not enough.

We need carbon pricing — a fee paid when fossil fuels are extracted from the ground. This will spur businesses and households to innovate and find new, cheaper ways to reduce carbon emissions.

We need strong regulations that are enforced. For example, too many natural gas wells are left unplugged, leaking methane. Tax breaks and carbon pricing will not get drillers to plug their wells, but regulations and enforcement can.

And we need state and local governments to make it easier for households to reduce their climate footprint. We need funding for public transportation and home weatherization, zoning that encourages dense development close to work and shopping, and aid to low-income households to help them afford the transition.

We have the technology needed to address climate change, and the cost is relatively cheap. There is no silver bullet that will solve the climate crisis. We need a suite of policy approaches. And we need elected representatives who will adopt those policies.