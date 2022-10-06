Rex Weltz: Federal COVID-19 relief funds were needed and well-spent in Helena Public Schools

National news outlets reported recently that many school districts across the country have not spent billions of available COVID relief dollars.

In fact, districts nationwide would need to collectively spend approximately $5 billion a month to meet the September 2024 expenditure deadline to spend monies received through “ESSER,” the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. That’s according to a recently released report from Edunomics, a Georgetown University research center dedicated to education finance. What’s more, questions have been raised about whether relief dollars are being directed to the most critical need, which is assessing and remedying pandemic-caused learning loss.

As this story plays out in national headlines, I want our community to know that Helena Public Schools is spending our ESSER dollars and spending them wisely.

To date, Helena Public School District #1 has disbursed or allocated 79% of the of the $18.3 million we received through ESSER. We’ll have spent every last penny by the end of 2023. What’s more, we can prove that our expenditures have made a measurable difference, getting kids back into the classroom, helping us keep our schools open for an uninterrupted 2021-22 school year, and making significant progress on reversing learning loss.

Early in the pandemic, ESSER funding supported our rapid transition to online learning. Among other things, the funding enabled the district to provide a Chromebook to every one of our more than 7,800 K-12 students and ensure that all students had Internet access at home.

Later, as we returned to our school buildings, ESSER helped cover upgrades to ventilation systems as well as other COVID-prevention costs. ESSER funding also was used to provide additional classroom staffing and nursing support, which helped us keep our doors open as the Omicron variant spiked.

Most notably, more than half of the funding our district received, approximately $11.5 million, has been or will be spent on direct academic support. While this includes summer school programs and instructional materials, the most critical expenditure was the hiring of instructional coaches – certified teachers with additional training in the areas of curriculum and instructional delivery. Our district now has an instructional coach in every school to help teachers reverse pandemic learning loss. At the elementary level, for example, the coaches use assessment data to place students with similar learning needs in small groups where they can focus on specific math or reading concepts where they need extra support. The coaches provide instructional strategies tailored to each group and assess student progress at each grade level every two weeks, making adjustments as needed.

While this targeted and intensive instruction requires additional staff time, the investment of ESSER funds is paying off.

In reading, our second through fifth graders saw an average increase of 28% per grade level in the number of students meeting standards in benchmark testing between fall ’21 and spring ’22. In math, meanwhile, first through fifth graders saw an average increase of 46% per grade level in students who were proficient.

I don’t profess that our deployment of ESSER dollars was flawless. Early in the pandemic, like schools across the nation, we purchased Plexiglass in response to CDC guidance. Plexiglass barriers were later deemed to be ineffective, and the material is now being repurposed as wall-mounted dry-erase boards, among other things.

What I do want citizens to know is that here in Helena, along with communities elsewhere in Montana and across the nation, your ESSER tax dollars were money well-spent.