Revenue-neutral carbon pricing solutions

Young people, including university student leaders, representing 3 million students from all 50 states, ask our elected representatives to mitigate climate change by enacting policies that will help us transition off fossil fuels to clean, low carbon energy now.

We can achieve 90% carbon-free electricity by 2035 without increasing consumer electricity costs; solar, wind, and storage costs are affordable and cost-effective.

Economists say that a revenue neutral carbon fee and dividend with a border adjustment policy, necessary to get worldwide buy-in, is the single-most powerful tool we have to address climate change.

This policy is embodied in the market-based, bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) which links a gradually rising fee on fossil fuels at the source (well/mine/port of entry) to a gradually rising monthly dividend rebated back to every American. Under this policy, the bottom line for most Americans will stay the same or even improve, thereby ensuring our health and prosperity while creating millions of jobs.

We all live here – together. In which America do we want to live? One that puts our all children at risk, or one in which they have a bright future well past the 21st century?