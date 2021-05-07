Responsible state budget will drive Montana’s economic comeback

The primary constitutional duty of the Montana Legislature each session is to pass a balanced two-year state budget. House Bill 2 is the state budget bill and it reflects months of work by House and Senate committees to set Montana’s economy up for a strong comeback through responsible state spending and tax reductions.

The biennial budget keeps government spending well below inflation plus population growth which is what free-market think tanks recommend for a conservative budget. The $12.6 billion state budget for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 reins in state spending to the lowest amount we have seen in our years of legislative service. Montana’s projected inflation is around 2.5% each year while state spending over the next two years will grow by less than 1% each year of the biennium. The final budget came in $163 million less than the proposed executive budget. House Bill 2 responsibly funds essential state services while giving Governor Gianforte the tools that he needs to continue finding efficiencies within his departments.