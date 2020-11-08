Responsibility to clean up Colstrip contamination

Today, Colstrip owners and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) estimate the combined leakage from the ash ponds at over 400,000 gallons of contaminated water every day. This leakage has been happening for 40 years. Part of this toxic coal ash now sits directly in the water table with underground tributaries running through this dangerous material, spreading contamination throughout the watershed. Despite efforts to control the spread, a massive contamination plume extends for roughly a mile radius. This has been a decades-old problem for surrounding landowners, and it’s long past time that plant owners dealt with this mess.

If we ensure that Colstrip owners live up to their legal and moral obligations, everyone in Rosebud County benefits. To properly clean up these ponds, the coal ash must be removed from the ground (excavated) and stored in a newly built, lined landfill above the aquifer. Given the size and scale of these ash ponds, responsible cleanup is a massive industrial project and a huge job creator for the region.

Northern Plains Resource Council conducted a study last year finding that responsible cleanup with full excavation and landfill storage will create 218 full-time jobs than can be sustained for a decade. Talen Energy recently released almost identical job estimates of their own.