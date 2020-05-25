Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My mission as State Auditor during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to ensure continuity of insurance coverage and to provide as much financial relief as possible.

With so many of our friends and neighbors laid off, furloughed, working with reduced hours, or closing their business altogether, every dollar matters right now. I worked with insurance companies and eliminated red tape to get more than $20.7 million back to Montanans in refunds and credits on 500,000 insurance policies.

I also worked with Montana’s health insurers to get coronavirus testing covered at no charge and expand tele-health services so patients can access care without having to leave home. I hosted a tele-townhall to warn the public—especially our seniors—about scams during this time of uncertainty and misinformation. I’ve provided guidance on how Montanans can get health insurance, especially after being laid off, and also provided steps insurance companies can take to be flexible with customers suddenly struggling to pay bills.