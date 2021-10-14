Responding to commentary on forest health

Contrary to the fearmongering from the timber industry researchers have found that once the needles fall off a tree, it is less likely to burn. What burns in a wildfire are the fine fuels, not the larger boles, which is why you get snags.

Indeed, green forests are more likely to burn due to the abundance of needles, cones and small branches on trees and the flammable resins they contain. An inconvenient truth that the timber industry plays down is that most of all wildfires occur in green forests.

Dead trees also store carbon, while logging and processing of wood products emit carbon immediately contributing to the climate warming favoring wildfire spread. For example, in Oregon, 35% of the CO2 emissions in the state come from the timber industry, more than all the cars, trucks and airplanes in the state.

The idea that logging can reduce fire spread is also duplicitous. What is driving wildfire as well as beetle outbreaks is climate warming. Under the ongoing drought, high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions, ignition wildfires are impossible to control.