Respect for private property is priority

This past session, House Bill 418 came to the floor of the House of Representatives. There was and is some confusion of what this bill could have done.

On the surface, it sounded like it would simply open up access to public lands. That was the intent of the bill but the unintended consequences were worrisome. It could have taken any old trails, logging railroads and even pack trails that lead to public lands, and create an access to public lands.

The problem with the bill: it would have threatened private property rights. If these wagon trails, mining trails or even old railroad grades existed on private property without legal easements, they could be challenged to open them as public roads, even on private property.

As we know in western Montana, most valley lands are private property and backed up by public lands. The can of worms this bill would have created could have been very costly in legal fees for property owners as well as the state attorney general.