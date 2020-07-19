Resource officers a vital part of school support system

When I arrived at Helena High in 2002 as a new English teacher, I was surprised to find sweetgrass smoke wafting down a hallway. Then I heard the sound of drumming and singing.
Having taught on the Crow Reservation, I was familiar with the sweet scent and the pounding drumbeat, but I had not expected these in a public school in a largely white city.
I discovered a drum circle in Joe Anderson’s classroom. Joe (a Blackfeet Indian) and several Native students were seated around the large drum, striking it in time, while their strong voices rose and fell.
Drumming and singing with them was Helena High School’s police officer.
I came to learn that this school resource officer, who is also Native, played an important part in helping our indigenous students learn about their culture and feel like they belonged.
This combination of positive daily contacts with students, as well as law enforcement training, leads to better outcomes when it comes to alcohol and drugs, mental health and suicide, bullying, threats, accidents, weapons, and other issues.
As discussions swirl about defunding police, including school resource officers (SROs), I decided to share some personal observations. My comments represent myself and not any previous or current employers.
In addition to interacting with SROs as a teacher, I met police and sheriff’s officers while working as a reporter for the Billings Gazette and the Helena Independent Record. These officers risk their lives every day. It was my first week on the job at the Gazette in 1989 when Billings Police Detective Alex Mavity was shot and killed. The next year, I wrote the story when Fairview Chief of Police Orville Sharbono was shot and killed.
SROs take similar risks, since schools can be the sites of individual or mass shootings. As a teacher in a U.S. school, I feel that students and staff are safer with a well-trained SRO in our building. (In contrast, in Japan, where I also taught, SROs and lock-down drills were deemed unnecessary due to strict gun laws.)
We will never know what violence and what crimes have been prevented due to the efforts of our SROs. It is hard to measure something that has not occurred.
SROs and school administrators handle a huge range of student situations, from parking lot fender-benders, theft, cyber-bullying, and sexting to drugs, fights, bomb threats, and keeping risky persons off campus. They work with counselors, parole officers, psychologists, and social workers, and we teachers are freed up to focus on academics.
The SROs have helped in other ways, too:
- One student wrote a letter to an SRO to thank him for saving her life because he talked with her after her friend had committed suicide. She had been considering the same action.
- Another officer analyzed my classroom and nearby halls and exits, to identify possible responses, equipment, and escape routes needed if a shooter were to enter our school. (These officers also offer group trainings to teachers.)
- One former SRO speaks to my Crime Literature students every year and has become a role model for those who choose to go into law enforcement or the military. He also helps students conduct research for their research papers.
- Sheriff Leo Dutton has also spoken to my classes and allowed me to video him about the importance of writing and grammar skills for officers.
It is vital for civilians and police to understand each other. When students — of all races and all backgrounds — become friends in school with a uniformed officer, they learn that he or she is not the enemy but is here to protect us. Then, if a student hears of a possible threat, the student feels comfortable telling the officer.
Although replacing SROs with additional social services might seem reasonable, in reality, these would impact fewer students, compared to an SRO who is visible every day to more than 1,000 students. A better goal is to recruit more women and people of color to become SROs.
While not every SRO at our school has been friendly and interactive, most have been, and I would personally like to thank them for helping to keep our schools safe.
Jill Sundby Van Alstyne
Helena
