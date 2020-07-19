Resource officers a vital part of school support system

In addition to interacting with SROs as a teacher, I met police and sheriff’s officers while working as a reporter for the Billings Gazette and the Helena Independent Record. These officers risk their lives every day. It was my first week on the job at the Gazette in 1989 when Billings Police Detective Alex Mavity was shot and killed. The next year, I wrote the story when Fairview Chief of Police Orville Sharbono was shot and killed.

SROs take similar risks, since schools can be the sites of individual or mass shootings. As a teacher in a U.S. school, I feel that students and staff are safer with a well-trained SRO in our building. (In contrast, in Japan, where I also taught, SROs and lock-down drills were deemed unnecessary due to strict gun laws.)

We will never know what violence and what crimes have been prevented due to the efforts of our SROs. It is hard to measure something that has not occurred.

SROs and school administrators handle a huge range of student situations, from parking lot fender-benders, theft, cyber-bullying, and sexting to drugs, fights, bomb threats, and keeping risky persons off campus. They work with counselors, parole officers, psychologists, and social workers, and we teachers are freed up to focus on academics.

The SROs have helped in other ways, too: