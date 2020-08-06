Republicans will preserve the America we know and love

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 election will be remembered not only for the circumstances surrounding it, but also, for the two starkly different paths laid before us as Americans. November is not only about President Trump or Joe Biden. It can, in many ways, be seen as a referendum on the America we know and love.

When I look at the choice for American voters this fall, I see a Democrat Party whose leaders apologize for our country. I see a national party catering to a small faction on the far left that hates our country and our system of government. I see a party that endorses group-think, and alongside the mainstream media, cancels those with opposing views and quashes debate. This is not the design of a free republic, nor is it the promise of the United States.

It is not hyperbole to say that America will come to a fork in the road in 2020. We need Republicans, like-minded independents, and Democrats to reject the cancel culture and extreme positions of the far-left that define today’s Democratic Party, and come together to protect our American – and Montanan – way of life. The stakes are far too high.