Republicans proving they’re utterly incapable of governing

In his soon-to-be-released book “On the House,” former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner wrote this rather astounding statement regarding the 2010 elections: “You could be a total moron and get elected just by having an R next to your name — and that year, by the way, we did pick up a fair number in that category.” Tough to argue when the highest level officer of the U.S. House of Representatives writes so bluntly about the fellow Republicans he served with in Congress. It’s worth noting, however, that unfortunately Boehner’s sad but astute observation didn’t end in 2010.

From the state house to Congress, the GOP is in a tailspin of horrific disarray, supporting and passing laws to curtail voting rights, discriminate against virtually everyone who doesn’t fit their image of “us” and promoting unfounded hatred and violence against “them.” In the meantime, what’s left of their shattered post-Trump ideology seems incapable of grasping just how deep they are in the whirlpool of rampant hypocrisy.

Not a single Republican member of Congress voted for the massive COVID relief bill – not one. Why they wouldn’t want to help their own constituents in one of the most difficult periods in the history of the nation remains unknown, although they did blather something about liberal giveaways.