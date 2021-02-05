Republicans must solve problems instead of sowing discontent

Wyoming’s Rep. Liz Cheney is being threatened with censure. She’s one of the few Republicans who had the conscience and courage to stick to what she knows is right instead of being controlled by selfish concerns about her political future. I think she ought to be given a medal.
There is simply no excuse for supporting a pompous, tyrant-wannabe who has never taken responsibility for the consequences of his actions. So, OK, maybe he didn’t actually tell his supporters to break into the Capitol on Wed. Jan. 6, but he has been sowing anger, civil unrest and violence all along. Even Senate Majority Leader McConnell has finally admitted that Donald Trump contributed to what happened on the 6th. By punishing Cheney for her vote, the party is essentially saying that they don’t have a problem with what happened at the Capitol Building.
Yes, we know Donald Trump didn’t cause the anger and divisiveness in our country, which has been growing over the last two decades. But he did capitalize on it. As pointed out in a recent Wall Street Journal article (Gerald Seib, Saturday/Sunday Review Section, Jan. 16-17), Trump has been stoking anger and distrust of important institutions, and putting forward a “negative populism” instead of “positive” from the earliest moments of his campaign six years ago. Not once has he spoken to the need for people to try to work together to solve problems peaceably, if anything rewarding white supremacists for their hate-filled ideology, and encouraging outright civil unrest about the COVID shutdowns. He didn’t really seem to care if the country dissolved into civil war.
What is happening here? Is this really the U.S.A.? It’s beginning to feel like we’re with Alice in Wonderland. Demonizing and vilifying a sound, otherwise well-thought-of, elected official simply for voicing her opinion which was not in lockstep with your position is reminiscent of the McCarthy era. Hasn’t it been the conservative right that has been accusing the left of growing totalitarian tendencies and “cancel culture?” Maybe Republicans need to take some of their own medicine.
If the Republicans want to have a stable country, it is imperative that they stop encouraging the extreme, amoral wing of the party and get back to working to solve problems instead of sowing more discontent. This is the time for our leaders to come together for the good of the country.
Psychologists will tell you that in order to heal relationships and move forward there has to be some amends-making, some owning of responsibility for harm done. We don’t generally forgive someone in our social lives without at least an apology, or without there being some consequence for the injury. Why should it be different in politics?
Cheney voted to hold Trump accountable for his contribution to what happened on Jan. 6. Frankly, since we could see this coming, I think all of the Republicans who voted to keep Trump in office back in 2019 should be held partly responsible for what happened. But, hey, that’s just my opinion.