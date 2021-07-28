Republican leadership acting without regard for laws

What the hell is happening to Republicans in Montana?

Every day we are treated to more examples of Republican leadership in our state acting with arrogance and disregard for the laws and principles of good government.

For example, the recent case of Senate leader Jason Ellsworth, who tried to bluff his way out of a speeding ticket by claiming he was on his way to a legislative meeting. The law allows immunity to legislators heading to a legislative session. But the Legislature was not in session, and the meeting he was speeding to was the next day. Despite repeated warnings to return to his vehicle, he stayed out of his car and argued with the officer. Appropriately, the officer added obstruction of justice to his ticket.

Then there is the continuing saga of incompetence and possible corruption at the Montana Public Service Commission. Most recently, the legislative auditor uncovered a variety of fiscal management problems in a routine and relatively cursory audit. This situation clearly cried out for a thorough investigation. Former PSC Chair Greg Jergeson (a Democrat) wrote to both Gov. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen, requesting a thorough investigation of the PSC. Still no response from either of these Republican officials regarding an investigation of their Republican brethren at the PSC.