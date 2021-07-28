Republican leadership acting without regard for laws

What the hell is happening to Republicans in Montana?
Every day we are treated to more examples of Republican leadership in our state acting with arrogance and disregard for the laws and principles of good government.
For example, the recent case of Senate leader Jason Ellsworth, who tried to bluff his way out of a speeding ticket by claiming he was on his way to a legislative meeting. The law allows immunity to legislators heading to a legislative session. But the Legislature was not in session, and the meeting he was speeding to was the next day. Despite repeated warnings to return to his vehicle, he stayed out of his car and argued with the officer. Appropriately, the officer added obstruction of justice to his ticket.
Then there is the continuing saga of incompetence and possible corruption at the Montana Public Service Commission. Most recently, the legislative auditor uncovered a variety of fiscal management problems in a routine and relatively cursory audit. This situation clearly cried out for a thorough investigation. Former PSC Chair Greg Jergeson (a Democrat) wrote to both Gov. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen, requesting a thorough investigation of the PSC. Still no response from either of these Republican officials regarding an investigation of their Republican brethren at the PSC.
That brings us to Attorney General Knudsen, who has a problem understanding the separation of powers between branches of government. In his tussle with the Montana Supreme Court, Knudsen was not only wrong on the law, but he behaved like a peevish child, casting insults and accusations without merit or foundation. Of course, he was just representing the Republican Legislature in its quest to dominate the judiciary in Montana with unfounded accusations, which drew a sharp rebuke from the conservative (and presumably Republican) justices on the court. Knudsen and the Legislature were joined in their effort to control the courts by the governor, who got rid of our judicial nominating commission and took the power to appoint judges for himself.
And that brings us to Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, who wants to control how history is taught in our local schools. She is joining a national movement to whitewash history by deleting ugly things like the Sand Creek Massacre of Indian women and children. Arntzen turned to Knudsen to give his opinion on the matter. Knudsen obliged and, true to form, issued an opinion that was short on facts and long on rhetoric. But that was not enough for Knudsen. He invited people to file complaints against their local schools with his office if someone objects to their history classes. Schools already have complaint processes in place for people who object to specific curriculum.
And speaking of race issues, that brings us to U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale. In issuing a statement about his vote against the Juneteenth holiday celebrating the end of slavery in Texas, Rosendale said, “let’s call an ace an ace.” We all know the quote is really “let’s call a spade a spade,” and that “spade” is a slur directed at Black people. His tricky choice of words is not funny, cute or clever. It simply demonstrates his arrogance and bigotry. He is an embarrassment to our state in the U.S. Congress.
Perhaps the most disturbing thing about all of this is that our state leaders are taking their cues from Donald Trump and his lackeys. The arrogance, the lies and the disregard for our neighbors, institutions and traditions all emanate from this reality show host and failed huckster from New York. We should be better than this.