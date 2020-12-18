Republican lawmakers think Montanans are expendable

Republican legislators have made it clear to Montanans that they don’t give a damn about the health and lives of the very people who elected them.

Deciding this week to propose the 90-day session be conducted in person amid an historic pandemic demonstrates the GOP’s extraordinary self-serving arrogance and selfishness in the face of a virus that has killed more than 800 Montanans. That’s the equivalent of the entire population of Poplar, Fairview, Bridger or St. Ignatius being wiped off the face of the earth.

But Republicans, even as COVID cases and deaths continue to rise, also want to reject even minimum precautions of mandating face masks and social distancing at the Capitol.

Shockingly, the legislator who proposed the in-person session – Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican – admitted that his plan will not only result in some lawmakers getting sick but also will probably kill some of his colleagues. Of course, what he fails to acknowledge is that the same prediction holds true for members of the public who may attend the session under the GOP scheme and increase the spread of the virus in Helena and throughout the state as they travel to and from the capital.