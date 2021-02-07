Republican health care bills give Montana families more options

Montana is facing an unprecedented economic and public health crisis. Now more than ever, affordable and accessible healthcare options are necessary to keeping Montanans healthy and getting our state back to work.

Republicans in the Legislature have introduced several bills to lower the costs of healthcare and increase availability, especially in our rural communities.

House Bill 43 (HB43) will expand the availability of telehealth. This bill permanently rescinds regulations on telehealth that have been waived due to COVID-19. If these regulations on telehealth weren’t necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic, they probably were not necessary in the first place. Additionally, HB43 expands the definition of telehealth and the types of insurance plans eligible for services.

With advancements in medical and communication technologies, many primary care needs can be addressed through the practice of telehealth. This gives more healthcare options to Montanans and can help lower costs associated with medical care. Rural Montanans, seniors, and those with mobility issues will especially benefit from expanded telehealth options.