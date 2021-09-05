Republican FreeDumb is killing us

There’s no nice way to put it.

Hundreds of Montanans are now getting sick and dying thanks to the anti-science, anti-mask, anti-vax messages propagated by the insane rhetoric of Republican politicians under the false rubric of “personal responsibility” and “freedom.”

But as the costs to society continue to rise exponentially while the more lethal, more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 runs rampant, we should call it just what it is — FreeDumb — and it’s killing us.

You don’t have to dig very far back to recall the insane advice of the former president that people could inject bleach or put a “strong light” inside the body to kill the virus responsible for COVID. Unfortunately, he didn’t follow his own medical advice when he contracted the disease.

Instead he got the best, most expensive treatment available to save his worthless butt while those who believed his sham died gasping for their last breaths. When the U.S. death toll topped 600,000, almost all on Trump’s watch, one may have expected anyone with a shred of intelligence to realize the COVID pandemic was deadly serious, in every meaning of the word.