Republican attacks on checks and balances threaten our constitutional freedoms

As the session comes to an end, the courts are preparing to hear a number of cases on the many unconstitutional bills Republicans have moved through the legislature. Republicans fearing unfavorable decisions are resorting to engineered scandals and smear tactics to weaken what they see as an adversarial judiciary.

But the hard truth for Republicans, and one Montanans must recognize, is that Republicans’ problem isn’t with the courts, it’s with the constitution.

The judiciary is the only branch of government free from partisanship and political agendas. Judges are tasked with one thing: impartially interpreting and upholding the Montana constitution. When a judge rules a Republican bill unconstitutional, it’s not because they don’t like Republicans; it’s because Republicans passed an unconstitutional piece of legislation.

There have been at least ten bills this session where the legislature’s own legal staff has flagged the potential constitutional violations, but Republicans have recklessly chosen to pass the bill anyway. But for Republicans on the wrong side of our constitution, it’s much easier to take aim at judges and raise unfounded questions of bias.