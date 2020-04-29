Rep. Dunwell endorses Cooney for governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I remember meeting Mike Cooney for the first time back in 2013. I was knocking doors to meet folks early in my first campaign for Legislature. The Griz game was about to start, but I decided to visit one or two more doorsteps before kickoff. Mike was settling in to watch, yet, he answered the door with that great big Cooney greeting, “How are you?” He took the time to talk and missed the start of the game. Since then, we’ve worked together on legislation to improve people’s lives and even rallied for social change at the first Women’s March at Montana’s Capitol. I was proud to read Mike’s statement at this year’s 2020 Women’s March.

“The work to ensure dignity, respect and equality for all women continues,” Mike said. “We’ve seen continued attacks on women’s rights across the country — attacks on reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, workers’ rights and civil rights. I’m so proud to stand with the strong Montana women who are fighting for a brighter future for all of us.”