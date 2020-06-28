Renewable energy must replace fossil fuels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cold front that quelled the Lump Gulch fire got us off the ropes in the first round of 2020’s wildfire fight. While it ended the immediate pummeling, long rounds lie ahead.

In the 1980s, our fire season was August, sometimes September — never June. Those days are gone. Driven by climate change, wildfire season has increased by at least 78 days and the area burned has doubled.

Our community is now inundated with smoke for weeks each summer. For my family this means burning eyes, labored breathing and children coughing themselves to sleep.

Broadly, wildfire smoke increases hospitalizations and is especially harmful to children. Multiple western Montana counties, including Lewis and Clark, received Fs in air quality from the American Lung Association repeatedly for the past decade and now have some of the worst air nationwide.

COVID-19 will make this unhealthy situation worse. Wildfire smoke in Montana causes increased wintertime influenza, a bad omen for what the pandemic may bring.