Remembering Martin Luther King by protecting voting rights

On Jan. 18 we commemorate the civil rights achievements of the late Martin Luther King, Jr. This year we can also commemorate the late Congressman John L. Lewis by asking our Congressional delegation to support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (VRAA).
Martin Luther King, Jr., worked tirelessly to pass the 1965 Voting Rights Act, considered to be the most effective piece of federal civil rights legislation ever enacted. It prohibited racial discrimination in voting and secured the right to vote of racial minorities, including American Indians. Congressman John Lewis, who marched with Dr. King, worked tirelessly to pass the VRAA because it would restore the protections of the 1965 Voting Right Act (VRA).
State governments administer elections; many states have long histories of racial discrimination by systematically adopting voting laws that prevent racial or language minorities from voting. It took federal legislation, the VRA of 1965, to stop this state-enforced institutionalized racial discrimination. Montana eliminated its requirement that a citizen had to pay property taxes in order to vote in 1971 to comply with the VRA.
In 2013, the US Supreme Court in Shelby County v Holder invalidated the section of the VRA that required certain states to obtain federal approval before implementing any changes to their voting laws or practices. As a result of this decision, there has been a steady increase in states enacting restrictive voting practices. These state-sponsored voter suppression acts include:
Restricting voting/polling locations: polling places in minority communities are removed or relocated, increasing the distances voters must travel and making it more difficult for voters with limited transportation options, while causing overcrowding at polling places that remain.
Exact Match Laws: laws that allow a poll worker to disqualify a voter if the name on the voter’s registration card does not exactly match their major form of ID. These laws particularly impact women who change their names when they marry.
Purging: removing registered voters from the active voter registration rolls. This is often done with no notification, so voters may assume they are registered and try to vote, only to be disqualified at the polls.
Caging: States challenge a voter’s registration status by mailing postcards that must be signed and returned, then striking voters from the voter rolls if the postcards aren’t returned.
The VRAA will restore federal protections to voters targeted by institutionalized state-sponsored discrimination. The Act prohibits the new discriminatory voting requirements that states have enacted since 2013 that disproportionately prevent minorities, the elderly, and youth from voting.
Section 2 of the VRAA addresses voting on Indian lands. The VRAA requires state or county election officials to locate a polling place, absentee, and early voting locations where requested if “the voting-age population within the geographic area of the Indian lands relevant to the requested polling place is at least equal to the smallest voting-age population served by any other polling place in the State.” State or county election officials must also approve requests for Tribal offices to provide voter registration services if the Tribal office meets federal and state requirements for voting registration sites.
For Montana, the VRAA offers the opportunity to bring Native American voters on all reservations access to polling places and voting services that everyone else already has.
The League of Women Voters believes that voting is a citizen right fundamental to our democracy that must be guaranteed; all eligible voters must have the opportunity and the information they need to exercise their right to vote.
We urge you to contact Senators Tester and Daines and to urge them to support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
Nancy Leifer is president of the League of Women Voters Montana. Clare Kearns and Margaret Bentwood are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters Helena.