Remembering accidental explosion that killed four Marines in Vietnam

Last Sept. 21, along with three other old Marines and two of our sons, I returned to Firebase Russell in Quang Tri Province, Vietnam. We were there to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the accidental explosion and deaths of four Marines, including one named Jimmy Jackson. After the explosion Jackson was thought to have been wounded and medivaced out but he never arrived at the military hospital. In January of 2019, the Department of Defense changed their conclusion and conceded that he was most likely left behind, buried in a collapsed bunker. Fifty years ago I was the 2nd Platoon commander for Lima Co. on Russell. There were about 155 Marines manning the hill when the firebase was slated to be destroyed and abandoned.

On the morning of Sept. 21, 1969, we watched the engineers finish placing C-4 explosives inside our bunkers and fashioning a spider web of detonation cord connecting every charge. We were sitting on a bomb ready to blow. After the Marines were evacuated, the engineers would set off the explosion. Just before 1300 hours the captain ordered my Platoon of 35 men to board the first helicopter that landed. The other Marines were to board helicopters that circled above the base, leaving the engineers to complete the demolition. But it didn’t work out as planned; after we lifted away from the firebase, there was a fire and the hill exploded prematurely.

