Remember local nonprofits during Greater Helena Gives event

While this is undeniably a strange and incredibly challenging time for all of us in the Helena community, we are all standing and putting one foot (or maybe one slipper is more appropriate) in front of the other each day. The sun has come out, the birds are chirping, blades of green grass and flower buds are popping up and (fingers crossed!) we’ve put the snow shovels away for the season. Spring in our gorgeous state is here as we begin to ease back into our new “normal”… whatever that may be. This week, there is an opportunity to help our community do just that through Greater Helena Gives.
Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Montana, the business and nonprofit sectors of our communities have experienced financial stress, and are adjusting to new working environments. Most nonprofits have been hit two-fold. Many are experiencing an uptick in need while revenue losses mount due to closures, postponement or cancellation of events, and a severe drop in individual and corporate donations. This is true for all but a few nonprofits who have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 response and have seen surges of support.
As our state initiates phased reopening, many nonprofits unfortunately are still at risk of staying shuttered due to lack of support. But you, along with your families, friends, neighbors and colleagues can help, no matter how large or small your capacity to give.
Greater Helena Gives, a 24-hour period of giving, conducted online at www.greaterhelenagives.org, is a virtual and vital fundraising event where everyone in our community can make gifts to multiple local organizations in a single transaction. It is the one nonprofit fundraising event that does not need to be cancelled due to social distancing protocols.
Greater Helena Gives is also an important opportunity to show all the nonprofits in the Helena area that their services and contributions are valued. With the main donation period starting at 6 p.m. on April 30, and lasting until 6 p.m. on May 1, Greater Helena Gives comes at the perfect time to celebrate the nonprofits in our community, and to provide them with the financial support they need to rebound, reopen, and get back to doing what they do best — serving our beloved community.
Helena Area Community Foundation hosts Greater Helena Gives. We are asking you to consider the vast contributions the nonprofit sector provides to our local area, and demonstrate your values in your giving this year. Over 70 local nonprofits are participating in Greater Helena Gives, and they all hold an important space in the fabric of this great community.
We are committed to supporting all the nonprofits in the greater Helena area. We hope you will join us, so we can continue to enjoy a vibrant and diverse nonprofit sector. A diverse sector that includes museums, theaters, educational programs, conservation efforts, libraries, animal shelters and trails, as well as essential human services.
Do you love where you live? Then please consider giving where you live. Together with your help and generous support of this community, we will get through this.
Emily Flemming is the executive director of the Helena Area Community Foundation. Jeannie Etchart is the chair of the Greater Helena Gives Committee.
