Remember local nonprofits during Greater Helena Gives event

While this is undeniably a strange and incredibly challenging time for all of us in the Helena community, we are all standing and putting one foot (or maybe one slipper is more appropriate) in front of the other each day. The sun has come out, the birds are chirping, blades of green grass and flower buds are popping up and (fingers crossed!) we’ve put the snow shovels away for the season. Spring in our gorgeous state is here as we begin to ease back into our new “normal”… whatever that may be. This week, there is an opportunity to help our community do just that through Greater Helena Gives.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Montana, the business and nonprofit sectors of our communities have experienced financial stress, and are adjusting to new working environments. Most nonprofits have been hit two-fold. Many are experiencing an uptick in need while revenue losses mount due to closures, postponement or cancellation of events, and a severe drop in individual and corporate donations. This is true for all but a few nonprofits who have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 response and have seen surges of support.