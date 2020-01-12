Dear Sir:
Assuming that the Montana Supreme Court’s recent opinion in the Jehovah’s Witnesses case (Nunez v. Watchtower Bible, 2020 MT 3) sets forth the state of the law, then the law needs to be changed.
First, no person should be allowed to sexually or physically abuse another person — minor or adult — and be protected from the consequences of that heinous act by a shape-shifting religious rule, protocol or doctrine. Freedom of Religion, guaranteed under the First Amendment does not protect criminal conduct whether perpetrated by a deity’s ministers or by anyone else.
Secondly, the perpetrators and facilitators of such conduct must be held accountable to the criminal laws. That means simply that perpetrators must be timely reported and criminally prosecuted. And just as important, those who facilitate or cover-up the perpetrator’s criminal conduct — no matter how high up in church hierarchy — must also be held accountable under the criminal law for aiding and abetting the perpetrator.
This country and our state have witnessed far too many instances of sexual assaults by religious ministers, (not to mention trusted adults in athletics, scouting organizations, and other institutions). Sexual predators and facilitators must not get a pass, because they claim to be following their religious doctrines, protocols or beliefs.
It is long overdue that our legislators remedy this situation, and it is long overdue that voters demand that they do.
Jim Nelson of Helena is a retired justice of the Montana Supreme Court.
If Judge Nelson's intent was to get public support for his position (why else would you write an editorial) then he should have given a concise explanation of the case in order for ordinary citizens to make sense of his argument. I went to Nunez v Watchtower and, if I really wanted to spend a half hour or more to ferret out the gist of the issue, I may have been able to do so. I am not that interested.
So, if Judge Nelson hopes to gain public support, I suggest he give it one more try, and write another editorial on the subject taking the comment above into account.
So jimmy are you for throwing psychologists and doctors in jail too?
How about Planed Parenthood who will not expose sexual predators who bring their child victims in for an abortion and then PP destroys the evidence.
How about the county health who give birth control pills to girls that are under 15?
More liberal double standards.
More deflection from Little Johnny "Never Served" Williams who has, in the past, defended the actions of pedophile priests and labeled those who point out their crimes as homophobes.
Nowhere in this column does the writer excuse perpetrators in other areas:
"...not to mention trusted adults in athletics, scouting organizations, and other institutions...."
You see that, Little Johnny, "other institutions?" Of course that doesn't serve your purpose to defend the actions of that criminal institution you want to defend. Like always, you make misleading or false statements.
Little Johnny, why is it that you continually attack democrats and liberals but see attacking religion as something different? It's VERY clear, from your continued defense of religion, and your whining about seeing it criticized, that you want religion treated differently from other topics, just like Dan Moore does.
_Thesaurus_ liberal
adjective
1 the values of a liberal society: tolerant, unprejudiced, unbigoted, broad-minded, open-minded, enlightened; permissive, free, free and easy, easygoing, libertarian, indulgent, lenient.
ANTONYMS: narrow-minded, bigoted. Not thinking for oneself; steadfast in reorganizing ones own prejudices; lil-johnny!
Christians openly hate and burn at their proverbial stake: GLBT's, unwed mothers, Birth-Control, Brown-Folks on the borders… Yet knowingly hide and protect their very own ''Sacred" abusers: How bazaar; how Religiously BAZAAR!
Men use Church to get away with these sins = Criminals
Men knowingly hiding, aiding and abetting these Criminals = Worst than Criminals
Men/Women/lil-johnny loving/worshiping the aforementioned = Christians
[ In Gods name Christian's knowingly Prey ]
Of course the sexual predators who are connected to a religious group will get a pass in this country. It's part of the Christian Privilege package.
And, not only should the predators themselves be held accountable but also, as this letter indicates, their facilitators. I would even extend that to include anyone who provides any kind of financial support to the organization, including to its ancillary operations. In the case of the Catholics, that would include anyone dropping a dime in their collection plates or in any way supports their schools, including their colleges.
