Regulations crush environmental innovation

But Cahoon and his business partner say drones can do the work of six people spraying weeds at any given time — a game changer for public land management. Even better, drones can reach into terrains not easily accessible by foot and require far less chemicals per acre than manual spraying.

Seeing the opportunity to use drones to solve a big environmental problem, Cahoon and his cousin David Cahoon founded Cahoon Aerial Systems on May 8, 2020. It’s been almost a year and a half, and they still have no indication whether government regulators will approve their business.

The problem? Government regulations say drones can only carry up to 55 pounds. Carrying herbicide pushes Cahoon’s drones above 55 pounds, requiring a special exemption from traditional aircraft registration which is a long and complicated process for small businesses to navigate — with no guarantee of approval.

All this red tape has left these young entrepreneurs with no choice but to sell their business. They couldn’t continue waiting for government approval.