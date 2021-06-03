Regaining Montana's lost House seat

Thirty years ago, Montana lost one of the seats in the U.S. House of Representatives we had held for 80 years. The mathematical formula that was used to determine the distribution of representatives after census counts had worked against us. The result was that Montana lost half our representation in the U.S. House while other states with many members actually gained representatives.

The loss made the single Montana district the most populous in the country, with more people scattered over a larger area than any other congressional district. What had to happen was a radical reduction in visits to rural communities by their “personal representative.”

I was attending a meeting of other western state legislators at about that time, and was lamenting the brutal unfairness of the 1991 reapportionment on Montana to a legislator who turned out to be from California. “Well,” he said, “I feel sorry for you, but not too sorry,” and then pointedly pointed out to me that Montana was actually greatly over-represented in Congress. This was so, he said, because we had three people looking out for the national interests of our population of about 800,000 people, which he quickly calculated worked out to one member of Congress for 266,000 people, whereas California congressional districts were more than twice that size.