Reflections of an Olympian

It is an enormous honor and privilege to compete on the U.S. Olympic team. In 1996 and 2000 I had that privilege. I also rowed on the team that won the Gold for the U.S. team in the World Championships in 1995.

Being in the Olympics is a unique moment in time, but that moment is not one of reflection. All that matters is the visceral reality of the moment. Is my oarlock tight, do I have water on my hands, am I breathing? The focus is pure and interior. Watching these athletes perform under the immense challenges of 2021 reminds me of the words of Teddy Roosevelt in 1910: It is not the critic who counts. The credit belongs to the one who is actually in the arena, who at best knows the triumph of high achievement, and at worst fails while daring greatly.

But the Olympics are about much more than performing in one moment in time. The Olympics show us that the bounds of human achievement can surpass even our imaginations. The Olympics inspire because they demand the best of us and celebrate the pursuit of excellence.

It is well worth the discipline of years of demanding daily hard work. Pushing the body to its limit, ignoring the inner voice of doubt, and confirming the power of hope and the pursuit to be one’s best, and then to be rewarded to represent one’s nation is an experience to be treasured.