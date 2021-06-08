Reflections of a mom at graduation

When I first became a mom, I would hold my newborn in my arms and worry about doing something wrong. The uncertainty was not about love, strength or stamina. It was more a periodic lack of confidence that my guidance would result in a happy, healthy, productive adult.

As he grew, so did my fear of what the world might do. So, like any good mother, I vowed fiercely, and naively, to protect him from all of it.

I know now that preventing him from all harm is inconceivable. Instead, as parents, we have the opportunity to help our children learn to navigate the frictions in life. We have the obligation to let them fall, and help them up. To show children that being loyal, honest and kind matters more than winning games, getting the best grades, or being the most popular.

A wise friend once told me that there could never be too many adults to love her kids. Today, I know she was right, and blessed that so many love him in his life.

We do not raise our children in isolation. There are outside influences, like extended family members that engage and involved neighbors due to location. There are social groups, civic groups, and the biggest one, school groups.