Reflections of a mom at graduation

When I first became a mom, I would hold my newborn in my arms and worry about doing something wrong. The uncertainty was not about love, strength or stamina. It was more a periodic lack of confidence that my guidance would result in a happy, healthy, productive adult.
As he grew, so did my fear of what the world might do. So, like any good mother, I vowed fiercely, and naively, to protect him from all of it.
I know now that preventing him from all harm is inconceivable. Instead, as parents, we have the opportunity to help our children learn to navigate the frictions in life. We have the obligation to let them fall, and help them up. To show children that being loyal, honest and kind matters more than winning games, getting the best grades, or being the most popular.
A wise friend once told me that there could never be too many adults to love her kids. Today, I know she was right, and blessed that so many love him in his life.
We do not raise our children in isolation. There are outside influences, like extended family members that engage and involved neighbors due to location. There are social groups, civic groups, and the biggest one, school groups.
My school experience in the Midwest was good, so sending my son to public school was never a question. I believe our educational system is one of the most critical infrastructures in the modern world. It is a basic human right that extends beyond what we teach children at home.
School is where children learn to navigate life. It is where they experience teachers they dislike. Get to get to decide who to befriend and who to avoid. They get to spread their wings and gain independence from the parental nest. Schools are where children get to build a life of their own outside of the home. Until one hot June afternoon, you find yourself in the stands at Carroll College at a commencement ceremony watching a stadium full of young adults close an important chapter of life.
I cried only twice today. Once in the morning preparing for the day, and once when Principal Thennis led in us a song. I want to applaud the educators who take careful responsibility mentoring and influencing the trajectory of young minds. I lift my hat to administrators who led with conviction and stood up for student rights. I thank everyone who helps planning these symbolic moments that are sealed in our minds.
My son has attended Helena Schools his entire life and I was involved every step of the way. I can report that most teachers are doing their best. Just like most parents are doing their best. Just like most kids are doing their best. Not all of perfect, but each one a story and that it brings.
As we come out on the other side of the coronavirus, I hope we all appreciate the adaptability educators and students endured alike. I hope we continue to take advantage of technologies to keep those we love far away close. I hope we better understand humans need connection to other humans.
That is how it is at the beginning of life, at the end of life, and each step in between. The relationships we tend keep us going until the end.
After 18 years of mothering, I have learned there is no perfect path. Our job as parents is to love them.
After 18 years, I have learned that has agonizing as the pains are, those moments pure overflowing bliss, can carry us through. I also learned unfortunately, one does not come without the other.
After 18 years, I have learned that it is hard to let go, albeit necessary. Therefore, as I watch my son close the K-12 chapter, I too close a chapter and begin a new one. I will not regret that I did not have all the answers. I admit, more times than I would like, that I had to apologize. I continue to be a steady compass that leads not to a particular destination, but an experience that evolves until settling calls. I will take a step back as my little boy who once thought I hung the moon, sets out on a journey all his own. I can be confident I did all I could to share what I know and remain open to what I do not.
Happy graduation day.
Alana Listoe is a member of the Helena Independent Record’s editorial board, the chief communications officer at Shodair Children’s Hospital, and first and foremost, a mom.