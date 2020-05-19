Recognizing the importance of our mental health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, shines a light on the importance of mental health in our lives. As we have experienced the challenges of socially distancing to create a safe environment for ourselves and others, many of us have learned that human beings, by design, are not suited for disconnection from their community.

During this month, we hope to express our profound appreciation to all of the essential workers in our area and recognize that your place on the front lines may impact your mental health. We are with you in your feelings of distress and uncertainty. At the same time, we wish to bring a message that through this storm, we as a community hold a beacon of hope for all who reside within our county.

No one is immune to the potential challenges of mental health adversity that pose a significant threat to our wellness. That being the case, I urge you to do everything you can to connect virtually with your friends and loved ones – we need each other. Other healthy things you can do include going outside, taking time for yourself, and limiting your news and social media consumption. Breathe. Drink water. Also, please access available services in the area to manage your mental health (see below for resources). If you already see a behavioral health professional, keep going!