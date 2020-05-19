Recognizing the importance of our mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, shines a light on the importance of mental health in our lives. As we have experienced the challenges of socially distancing to create a safe environment for ourselves and others, many of us have learned that human beings, by design, are not suited for disconnection from their community.
During this month, we hope to express our profound appreciation to all of the essential workers in our area and recognize that your place on the front lines may impact your mental health. We are with you in your feelings of distress and uncertainty. At the same time, we wish to bring a message that through this storm, we as a community hold a beacon of hope for all who reside within our county.
No one is immune to the potential challenges of mental health adversity that pose a significant threat to our wellness. That being the case, I urge you to do everything you can to connect virtually with your friends and loved ones – we need each other. Other healthy things you can do include going outside, taking time for yourself, and limiting your news and social media consumption. Breathe. Drink water. Also, please access available services in the area to manage your mental health (see below for resources). If you already see a behavioral health professional, keep going!
Like any health issue, mental health conditions, when treated properly, can be effectively managed. To help those struggling with these challenges to continue on their recovery path there is plenty you can do:
• Share the Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800) 273-8255 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting MT to 741-741. These free, 24/7 support lines can be used by anyone, whether to talk things through or to get immediate help.
• To show your acceptance of people experiencing a mental illness, offer a supportive ear to listen without trying to fix them or their problems. Show respect to those in distress even if they aren’t receptive and treat others how you want to be treated.
• You can take a free suicide prevention class and earn a $5 gift card by participating. Training will be held on Thurs., May 21, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sat., May 30, from 10 a.m. – noon. Learn more at www.facebook.com/LCSuicidePrevention under events.
• We can seek help with resources. Many can be found at dphhs.mt.gov, montanamentalhealth.org, and namimt.org.
• Contact the Montana Warm Line at 877-688-3377 for someone who can listen and offer support to anyone dealing with a mental health challenge.
• Contact 211 or Montana211.org for referrals to available support, including mental & medical health, food, housing, family, and a variety of other services.
When life seems overwhelming, remember, you are not alone. We are all in this together.
This letter of support is provided on behalf of the many community members who are in support of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones who live with behavioral health challenges.
Happy Mental Health Month!
Matt Furlong is the chairman of the Behavioral Health Local Advisory Council of Lewis and Clark County.
