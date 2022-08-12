Rebecca Stanfel: Reclaiming Montana’s first synagogue

The Montana Jewish Project (MJP), a Helena-based, all-volunteer-led non-profit organization has been working for the past 15 months to reacquire Montana’s oldest synagogue and return it to Jewish use for the first time since 1935.

Montana was once home to thriving Jewish communities who played a significant role in the history and growth of the Treasure State. In 1891, Montana Governor Toole laid the cornerstone of Temple Emanu-El with the Hebrew date 5651 (still visible) in a huge celebration attended by a crowd of Jews and non-Jews from around the northwest.

The synagogue still stands on Ewing Street, but the congregation that cherished the building needed to let it go when they could no longer maintain it. In 1935, they sold Temple Emanu-El to the State of Montana for one dollar, with their only request that the synagogue be used for a “good and social purpose.”

The State headquartered offices for social welfare in the converted synagogue. In its transition from a religious to a government building, it was divided into three floors of offices, its iconic onion domes were removed, and the Hebrew inscription which read “Gate to the Eternal” was sandblasted from the front. In 1981, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Helena bought the former synagogue for $81,000, and until recently, used the building for administrative offices.

When members of Helena’s Jewish community met with Bishop Austin Vetter and learned that he was enthusiastic to return this historic building to Jewish hands, a small group of dedicated volunteers formed the non-profit Montana Jewish Project (MJP).

If our organization succeeds in raising the funds we need to close on the sale by Aug. 31, MJP will establish a statewide Jewish community and cultural center in Temple Emanu-El. While MJP ran our capital campaign, our volunteers have also shown Montana a taste of the programming we plan on bringing across the state. MJP sponsored international Jewish musicians in Helena, hosted an open discussion on how to counter antisemitism and hate, and offered Jewish baking classes with the help of Park Avenue Bakery.

Reclaiming Montana’s first synagogue is more than just buying back bricks and mortar. Our communities are living through an unprecedented rise in antisemitism in Montana. The Anti-Defamation League reports antisemitic assaults and incidents are at highs not seen since 1976. There is no better time to proudly occupy this synagogue again and anchor our present and future Jewish generations to Temple Emanu-El and Montana’s rich history of inclusivity.

MJP has discovered a force just as powerful as antisemitism in Montana—our tradition of interfaith collaboration and community support. Bishop Vetter and his staff have worked tirelessly with our non-profit. We’ve also received significant financial and moral support from other churches in our state, including the Montana Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in American and its member churches, the Episcopal Diocese of Montana, and Plymouth Congregational Church—among others.

MJP has received over 2,000 individual donations from around the state and country, ranging from $5 to $100,000. Helena businesses have also proactively stepped up and fundraised for us, including the Montana Book Company, the Windbag Saloon, Gulch Distillers, and Headwaters Crafthouse.

We aren’t there yet, but we are very close to hitting our fundraising target to buy back Temple Emanu-El by Aug. 31. We know this would have been impossible without the generosity we’ve received from so many. We can’t wait for what we can accomplish — together — when we’re back in this magnificent building.

There is a Hebrew blessing called the Shehecheyanu, which marks special occasions, often to give thanks for new experiences. Temple Emanu-El is not new. It has waited patiently since 1935. Helena’s Jewish community is not new— though we are growing. We’ve met in houses, borrowed churches, and parks since 1935. But reclaiming Temple Emanu-El and establishing a thriving statewide Jewish community center—that is new and very special.

In translation the Shehecheyanu says,

“Blessed are You, Adonai our God, who has kept us alive, sustained us, and allowed us to reach this very day.”

MJP has worked these past months for the moment we can say the Shehecheyanu together within the thick stone walls of Montana’s first synagogue. We have two more weeks to make this dream a reality.