Reality is that new Trump trade deals don't put U.S. ahead

The U.S.-China Phase 1 Agreement culminates two devastating years for American producers. Trump had to use $28 billion in taxpayer dollars to prevent a complete wreck in the agricultural economy due to lost markets in China. Even with $28 billion from the U.S. taxpayers, American agriculture is still experiencing record bankruptcies and suicides not seen since the devastating 1980s. Grain prices were on the low end of the price cycle when Trump slapped tariffs on China and they retaliated in kind against American agriculture.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

However, we generally move from the low end of the price cycle to the high end when two major weather disasters occur and supply is reduced. The drought in Australia and the very wet spring in the U.S. would have moved us to higher prices, but the increased supply due to lack of demand from China prevented that from happening. Trump substituted two very bad years, in regards to price, for what could have been two years of decent prices.