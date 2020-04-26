Raph Graybill is the fighter we need in the Attorney General’s Office

That’s not talk, that’s a record of real results.

Third, Graybill has the kind of life experience I look for in a leader. In college, he joined the NYPD as an auxiliary officer, walking a beat in New York City, helping crime victims and giving back to his community. As a private lawyer, Graybill took on big banks and big health care companies who were busy ripping people off. He learned their corporate tricks and beat them. That’s why Bullock hired him to be his top lawyer and fight for Montanans in the governor’s office.

And finally, Raph Graybill is not a politician and he doesn’t take corporate political action committee money. I never did either. I got into politics because of the theft I saw in our country with pharmaceutical corporations charging Montanans to access life-saving medications. Twenty years later, those same pharmaceutical corporations are still at it.