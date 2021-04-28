Radical group does not support freedom

The April 25 IR has a front-page headline, “Conservatives talk freedom.” Both “conservatives” and “freedom” should have been in quotation marks.
These people who supported both the Jan. 6 insurrection on the nation’s Capitol and the Trump big lie about the 2020 election, and who also support voter suppression efforts, are not conservatives. They have never heard of Edmund Burke; they ignore the secular decency of Barry Goldwater, the intellectual honesty and reasoned argument of William F. Buckley, Jr., the patriotism of Robert Taft and Everett Dirksen, the detachment of Dwight Eisenhower, and even the humor of Ronald Reagan.
They do not display the humanity of the Bush family. They have no agenda for the government, because they wish for the withering away of the federal government. This is not conservative, it is radical.
As for freedom, most of us associate that term with democracy and with life, liberty and happiness. It normally embodies a commitment to civil rights and civil liberties. This nation was established in defiance of rule by an authoritarian state with an official state religion. Freedom, therefore, includes freedom of religion without government interference, but also the establishment clause of the First Amendment, so that we separate church and state and do not have an official state religion. It also means that seldom mentioned clause in Article VI of the Constitution that forbids a religious test for holding public office.
People on the far-right, which includes those the article refers to, and people who control certain industries, conceive of “freedom” in a distorted way: They want freedom to ravage and pollute the environment; freedom to discriminate against others on the basis of race, religion, ethnicity, national origin, and other arbitrary categories; they demand not only the freedom to practice their religion, but the freedom to use the government to impose their religion on all others. By “freedom” they mean the freedom to choose the laws they obey, and the freedom to resist public health protocols during a pandemic. They mean the freedom to choose their own “facts,” and to deny science. They mean the freedom to exploit fellow human beings financially. Freedom to them means they must oppose government regulations that are used on behalf of public health, welfare and safety, and consumer protection.
I could go on. Suffice it that these latter day “conservatives” propagate bastardized versions of our basic American values that undergird our democratic republic. Moreover, they have become enemies of democracy, and many of them – the Christian nationalists – want a government based on the authoritarian hierarchies of Christianity, a muted white supremacy, and a Constitution that is subordinate to religious law. They also want a government in which their own brand of Christians – i.e. fundamentalist evangelicals – operate the schools.