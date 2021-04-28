Radical group does not support freedom

People on the far-right, which includes those the article refers to, and people who control certain industries, conceive of “freedom” in a distorted way: They want freedom to ravage and pollute the environment; freedom to discriminate against others on the basis of race, religion, ethnicity, national origin, and other arbitrary categories; they demand not only the freedom to practice their religion, but the freedom to use the government to impose their religion on all others. By “freedom” they mean the freedom to choose the laws they obey, and the freedom to resist public health protocols during a pandemic. They mean the freedom to choose their own “facts,” and to deny science. They mean the freedom to exploit fellow human beings financially. Freedom to them means they must oppose government regulations that are used on behalf of public health, welfare and safety, and consumer protection.