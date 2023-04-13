On Friday, April 7, a baseless, politically motivated lawsuit revoking the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, a medication proven to be a safe and effective method for abortion and miscarriage care for over two decades, joined the list of attacks on reproductive health care.

The ruling means that mifepristone could become unavailable to people who need access to abortion care. Although this decision came from a federal court in Texas, it doesn’t just apply to patients in Texas — it could apply to people in every state in the nation, including here in Montana.

In response to the ruling, more than 500 pharmaceutical and biotech executives have signed an open letter rebuking the decision, while a separate ruling by a federal judge in Washington state issued a preliminary injunction in a case brought by 18 states attorneys general. The future of the FDA approval of mifepristone continues to unfold in legal battles nationwide, but approval of the medication, used in the most common medication abortion regimen in the United States, is protected until at least April 14.

As the director of external affairs at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, I write to you today to emphasize that we honor the frustration and fear this decision has evoked, and we maintain that abortion is safe and legal in Montana. We will never stop advocating for the health care needs of all people in our state.

In Montana, we are no stranger to attempts of political interference in private health care decisions.

During the 2023 legislative session, we have already seen countless attacks on how we make health care decisions for ourselves and our families. We have faced everything from increasing barriers for people receiving Medicaid benefits and other forms of public assistance in accessing abortion care, to a bill that would allow a religious, ethical or moral refusal in health care services, taking aim at the Armstrong v State decision in 1999, as well as an attempt to ban D&E abortions, the safest and most common method after approximately 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Despite these extremist attacks and challenges at the Montana State Capitol, we remain firm in our resolve: We won’t stop speaking the truth, advocating for patient and provider safety, health care access and doing everything in our power to provide the full range of reproductive and family planning health care options for all people in Montana who need it.

Statistically, we know that 1 in 4 Montanans have been treated for or will receive an abortion in their lifetime. Regardless of where we come from and our personal backgrounds, we all know and love someone who has received abortion care. We know that the need for care persists, and we want you to know that we will not stop advocating for the care and fundamental rights our communities across Montana need and deserve.

Whether it is at the federal or state level, we cannot take the political overreach into the lives of Montanans lightly. The ruling in the mifepristone case and the stripping of FDA approval for the drug brings forth concerns that years of scientific evidence and legal precedent crumble in partisan decision making. The actions taken against reproductive health care are dangerous and extreme. No matter how the mifepristone decision unfolds and ultimately affects the lives of Montanans, our dedication to advocating and providing care will remain.

Everyone deserves the ability to make private decisions about their medical care and futures, without political interference. Planned Parenthood health centers in Montana will continue to do whatever possible to provide patients with safe, timely abortion care, including the method that is best for their circumstances.

Your support and actions are instrumental in our path forward. To get engaged with efforts to fight the mifepristone decision, fight future bans and restrictions against care, or to share your story, please email info@ppmontana.org, and take action by signing your pledge to defend abortion access with the Montana Sexual and Reproductive Health Collective at mtsrhc.org.