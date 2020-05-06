Putting local control back into education in Montana

Local control is so important in our unique state. When the new school year begins in the fall, education also will look unique as we serve our students from elementary to high school and from our small schools to our large AA. In my leadership role, I am here to serve and support all models of innovation in public education delivery. I will be convening a task force under my MT LEARN initiative which will include parents, students, teachers, school leaders, tribal leaders, and community members to work over the summer. MT LEARN will help ensure that schools have guidance and resources to support and meet students wherever they are in their learning as the new school year's doors open.