Put Mike Black on the Montana Supreme Court

Importantly, to preserve Montana’s election laws from the corrupting influence of partisanship and dark money -- which played a key role in the 2012 election of the present Seat 5 incumbent -- Mike vigorously litigated numerous cases involving these issues. He has litigated against individuals and dark money organizations which have -- and will continue to -- pump significant sums into judicial elections seeking to elect justices who will support their special interests and agenda and deprive Montanans of their fundamental rights, including their rights to uncorrupted, nonpartisan elections.

Indeed, in putting “their” person on the court, these purveyors of dark money and partisan influence constantly litigate to deny Montanans their constitutional rights of access to Montana’s waters in which to fish and recreate; to utilize public lands on which to hike and camp; and to enjoy the “quiet beauty of our state” with their families -- as Mike and his family often do.

To date Montana’s Supreme Court has jealously guarded these rights and values. Voters must insure that that commitment remains in the justices elected to the court. Dark money interests and those who flagrantly violate Montana’s campaign finance laws have no regard for fair, independent and impartial judges -- indeed quite to the contrary.