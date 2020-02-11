PureView hopes for a quick and fair resolution in retirement system dispute

If you have been following the news you know that PureView Health Center will become an independent, stand-alone organization unaffiliated with Lewis and Clark County on March 1. This change has been a long time coming. It is the result of a natural evolution and the separation has been amicable.

PureView is growing and financially stable. The separation will enable us to provide even more effectively high-quality primary medical, dental and mental health services to people seeking a friendly approach to health care in an increasingly impersonal world.

But if you have been reading the news you may have also heard that our separation from the county has triggered an unexpected and unnecessary conflict between the county and the retirement system our employees have been paying into. The system, known as the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) has, out of the blue, claimed the county owes them $5.1 million in unfunded liabilities. The county, with good reason, disagrees.

From our perspective, this is either a nonexistent or self-inflicted wound.

