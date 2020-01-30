Public wins with new bison rule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

One group, however, does not want Montanans to work together to find this path forward. The United Property Owners of Montana is a dangerous agent of privatization. The group has long fought to eliminate bison in Montana and to privatize elk management for their outfitter members. For years, this dark money organization has operated in the halls of the state Capitol to shut down access to public lands and have even tried to privatize public resources like drinking water and eliminate our stream access law.

Given this, it’s not surprising to see their lobbyist, Chuck Denowh, recently oppose this new bison rule in a fact-devoid opinion piece. His organization obstinately opposes Montanans working together with local communities to restore public wildlife. But they also oppose the efforts of private groups, like American Prairie Reserve, to restore private herds of wildlife using private property rights. They have resorted to invoking the American Prairie Reserve as a boogeyman, even though they have nothing to do with establishing a wild herd of bison.

This aptitude for lying and intolerance for Montanans sitting down to work out their problems is exactly what we have come to expect from a group that is ethically and morally bankrupt. United Property Owners and others like them represent the same forces of greed that decimated our wildlife populations in the 19th century.