When I consider the words "public service," I think of the thoughtful people who go above and beyond to protect the public good. The Public Service Commission’s mission statement is to "fairly balance the long-term interests of Montana utility and transportation companies and the customers they serve.”
Why is it then that Montanans ponder almost daily stories and editorials that display this PSC’s consistent disregard for its own mission? It is supposed to be balancing our interests against the costs of bailing out the poor decision-making of a public utility, and protecting the long-term interests of future generations―including a healthy environment guaranteed by our state constitution―at reasonable costs.
A November 2018 report from investment bank Lazard documents that onshore wind and solar power are now the two cheapest sources of new electricity generation in the United States, averaging $28 per megawatt-hour and $36 per megawatt-hour, respectively. By comparison, the average cost of using coal for energy generation is expected to top $104 per megawatt-hour by 2023. (The Montana Consumer Council places the cost of Northwestern Energy’s Colstrip power at $78 per megawatt-hour).
Curiously, our current PSC consistently fails to fairly balance the long-term interests of Montana citizens when it considers our energy future. That needs to change. The PSC needs to model the costs of existing power plants to prove to consumers that NorthWestern Energy is managing a least-cost portfolio for raterpayers; it needs to derive accurate cost estimates for wind and solar energy projects, including those paired with battery storage; and it needs to account for the long-term hidden costs and damage to the environment that are associated with burning coal when cheaper, cleaner fuels are now readily available.
Please take the time to tell the PSC you don’t want inflated, coal-powered utility bills that degrade our future. Write to: psc_utlitycomment@mt.gov, or mail comments to 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, MT 59601.
Lisa Bay of Helena is a retired natural resource consultant.
