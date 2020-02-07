Public safety in jeopardy with large tax cuts

For communities and businesses to prosper, they must be safe. From the 9-1-1 call through to the arrest, conviction and incarceration of felony offenders, Montana citizens rely on state funded public safety and justice programs to support that goal. I’m dismayed to read about Greg Gianforte’s proposed tax cut on Public Safety of 30%. If Montanans see such cuts in the next biennium there will be serious consequences to public safety across the state.

We can’t all afford to provide our own security and safety like those with Gianforte’s wealth. Taxes are the way individuals combine our resources to fund critical collective needs that we can’t provide ourselves such as education, public safety and a social safety net. Since Montana’s legislature must craft a balanced budget every two years, every dollar cut in taxes requires cuts in spending. State spending on public safety includes highway safety, criminal justice, the judicial system, corrections, mental health, addiction treatment and child/family services are critical to making Montana a safe place to live and raise our families.

