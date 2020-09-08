Public involvement is a right, not a privilege

The BLM’s recent proposal for enhancing recreational opportunities in the Scratchgravel Hills has stirred up a fair bit of controversy. The concern surrounds the potential impacts of the proposal’s scope and intensity in this small, unique area, as well as conflicts associated with multiple use. The proposal doubles the number of existing trails and will be “bike-optimized,” meaning trails are developed to optimize the quality of the mountain biking experience at all levels, including thrills and skills. Although these trails are designated as “shared-use”, they will effectively displace equestrian, hiking, and other “slow” uses due to obvious safety and comfort concerns, as has happened in many other areas.
In a previous IR opinion, Bill Schneider expressed that, “...something needs to be done right now instead of waiting, perhaps, years, for the public planning process to play out.” Why the rush to push through a proposal that will have significant impacts to the landscape, wildlife, and the community?
Fortunately, the public involvement process required to comply with federal law (NEPA) is not just an opinion or suggestion, but a requirement (40 CFR 1501.4 & 1506.6). The point of planning a multiple use recreational area is to ensure all voices are heard and their issues are considered. There is a reason why the federal planning process includes a public involvement component as an integral part of any project planning, especially those likely to have a significant impact on resources, adjacent landowners, and the community.
Appropriate and thoughtful public involvement ensures the best outcome for all users and interests, including adjacent landowners and the community. When done meaningfully, public involvement yields significant benefits: 1) Agency decisions that reflect public interests and values and are better understood by the public, and; 2) Communities develop long-term capacity to solve and manage challenging social issues, overcoming differences and misunderstandings.
Why attempt to curtail the public planning process? One obvious reason is to push an action that clearly benefits one interest/user group over the others. In this case, mountain biking interests are heavily invested in expanding bike-optimized trails in the Scratchgravels to further their efforts to attract this kind of industrialized tourism to the area. Their efforts, in coordination with the Tourism Board and the City of Helena, have never been made publicly transparent although they will have major impacts on the community and open space. BLM's current proposal reflects that agenda and essentially creates a bike park in the Scratchgravels. All users agree that etiquette is key for the various users to coexist in harmony. However, bike-optimized trails at the scope and density being proposed, that include "thrills and skills" areas, are not compatible with resource conservation and a multiple-use concept, jeopardizing the safety and comfort of other users.
It has currently become en vogue to "streamline," and, thereby, diminish the requirements of NEPA, including those of engaging the public, often to the detriment of the planning process. BLM has, unfortunately, cut corners when conducting outreach and engaging the public in the preparation of their proposal for recreation in the Scratchgravels. The scope and intensity of this proposal (doubling the number of trails) will, in fact, have significant impacts, not just to the landscape, but to the community in this relatively small area (thereby, according to the law, prompting an EIS). The proposed parking expansions and added facilities will not just serve local users, but will attract an ever-increasing number of tourists, as is the actual intent.
A robust public engagement process that allows the voices of all interest and user groups to be heard and considered is, not just fair, but essential, to developing the best outcomes for our community and should never be considered an inconvenience, but part of the democratic process. Government, at all levels, has a responsibility towards providing transparency and encouraging public participation as early as possible in the planning process, especially when actions involve significant impacts. It may not be the most convenient or expedient way to proceed, but, we, as citizens and taxpayers deserve this right.
Margareta Bishop
Helena
