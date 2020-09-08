Public involvement is a right, not a privilege

Appropriate and thoughtful public involvement ensures the best outcome for all users and interests, including adjacent landowners and the community. When done meaningfully, public involvement yields significant benefits: 1) Agency decisions that reflect public interests and values and are better understood by the public, and; 2) Communities develop long-term capacity to solve and manage challenging social issues, overcoming differences and misunderstandings.

Why attempt to curtail the public planning process? One obvious reason is to push an action that clearly benefits one interest/user group over the others. In this case, mountain biking interests are heavily invested in expanding bike-optimized trails in the Scratchgravels to further their efforts to attract this kind of industrialized tourism to the area. Their efforts, in coordination with the Tourism Board and the City of Helena, have never been made publicly transparent although they will have major impacts on the community and open space. BLM's current proposal reflects that agenda and essentially creates a bike park in the Scratchgravels. All users agree that etiquette is key for the various users to coexist in harmony. However, bike-optimized trails at the scope and density being proposed, that include "thrills and skills" areas, are not compatible with resource conservation and a multiple-use concept, jeopardizing the safety and comfort of other users.