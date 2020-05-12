Public employees back Graybill for AG

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana’s constitution promises we the people have a right to quality public schools.

Article 10.1 declares “It is the goal of the people to establish a system of education which will develop the full educational potential of each person. Equality of educational opportunity is guaranteed to each person of the state.”

And continues: “The state recognizes the distinct and unique cultural heritage of the American Indians and is committed in its educational goals to the preservation of their cultural integrity.”

And concludes: “The Legislature shall provide a basic system of free quality public elementary and secondary schools” and “shall fund and distribute in an equitable manner to the school districts the state's share of the cost of the basic elementary and secondary school system.”

Unfortunately, our constitutional promise of quality public schools is under attack, anti-we-the-people attack from folks who want to seize public money and ship it off to private and religious schools.