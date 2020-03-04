2 PSC commissioners waste time on spying

At our last work session, I was taken to the woodshed by my colleagues on the Montana Public Service Commission. Yup. A good, old-fashioned tongue-lashing — led by that paragon of professionalism, Randy Pinocci.

OK. I obviously had it coming. From Pinocci’s perspective, the extensive hacking of my PSC email account, which led to 39 of my messages being dumped onto the internet, was entirely my fault. I had committed the ultimate sin. I was speaking and writing openly about the work of the PSC, hoping the sunlight of public awareness might have an antiseptic effect on a diseased and dysfunctional commission.

By the way. Randy Pinocci, with the help of Chairman Brad Johnson, was one of the hackers, having twice requested and received all of my emails through the Department of Administration. These commissioners had a specific goal of keeping this secret from me. Had they followed required protocol and requested the emails through the PSC itself, I would have been appropriately notified. But that would have involved more of that sunlight thing that they don’t like. No, this little caper needed to be hidden from view. Commission view. Staff view. My view. And none dare call it spying.